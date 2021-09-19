Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Kinross man smashed woman’s car window with bare hands at Fife petrol station

By Kirsty McIntosh
September 19, 2021, 8:00 am
Steven Hepburn smashed the car window at the petrol station in Rosyth.
Steven Hepburn smashed the car window at the petrol station in Rosyth.

A Kinross-shire man dragged his former partner from her car on a petrol station forecourt in a bid to grab her mobile phone.

Steven Hepburn had broken up with the woman but she later agreed to meet him at the petrol station in Rosyth.

Hepburn lost his temper and demanded her phone, accusing her of cheating on him.

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the pair had been in a six-month relationship which had ended but Hepburn was “not accepting of this decision”.

She said the woman agreed to meet Hepburn at the Shell fuelling station in Rosyth, early on January 30.

They parked so the drivers’ windows were side-by-side but the conversation deteriorated and Hepburn reversed his car so it was in front of the other.

Accused smashed car window with hands

Ms Hannan said: “He demanded her phone as he felt she had been unfaithful to him.

“She refused to give it to him and put her window up.

“He then put his hands on the window and pulled in order to open it. This caused it to smash.

“He then opened the door and pulled (the woman) causing her to fall to the ground.”

“He began to look in her car for the phone.

The Shell garage on Admiralty Road in Rosyth.

“(The woman) was trying to get up and was prevented from doing so. She started to scream to get attention.”

A motorist using the fuel pumps came to her aid while a member of staff called the police.

Hepburn then left the petrol station and his former partner said she did not want police involved.

However, officers spoke to Hepburn about the incident and also a series of messages and phone calls he had made to the woman.

‘Blown out of proportion’

Hepburn’s solicitor said he accepted that he had broken the vehicle’s window in an attempt to get the phone.

He said: “The complainer has spoken to me and it’s her view that things have been blown out of proportion.

“It’s no excuse for his behaviour but it has to be heard in context.

“She has also confirmed that he paid for the window that was broken.”

Hepburn had earlier pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his victim fear or alarm over an eight day period in 2020.

The 43-year-old admitted that he repeatedly sent her messages and phoned her.

Hepburn,of Main Street in Crook of Devon, behaved in this manner at Peacehill Fauld in Rosyth, Central Road in Crombie, a cottage in Culross, and the Shell garage on Admiralty Road in Rosyth, in the knowledge that his actions were unwanted.

He was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.