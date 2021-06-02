Two Perth and Kinross charities win Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Two Perth and Kinross charities are delighted to have won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Kinross foodbank Broke Not Broken says it is honoured and humbled to have been given the award, the highest honour in charity work.

It recognises the amazing work the foodbank and its volunteers have undertaken over the past six years and during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, mental health organisation Andy’s Man Club has also won the prestigious award for supporting men with their mental health.

Increase in demand

During the first few weeks of the pandemic last year, Broke Not Broken saw a 1,000% increase in demand.

The team reacted quickly to the pandemic, moving to a delivery system to keep volunteers and recipients safe.

Volunteers worked hard to make food parcels more accessible and added hand sanitiser and facemasks to ensure the safety of service users.

Chairwoman of Broke Not Broken Annie McCormack said: “The team at Broke Not Broken are incredibly honoured and humbled to have been given this award in recognition of our work in the Kinross-shire community.

“We are incredibly proud of the support we provide to those who need it, especially as an entirely volunteer-based charity.

“Broke Not Broken started with one simple mission – to make ourselves redundant.

“Six years later, we are still going and our role in the community continues to grow, no more so in the last year, which although has been incredibly challenging, has brought to the fore how important and valued our services are.

“This award recognises the hard work and commitment of not just current volunteers, but also the host of people who have been involved with our charity since its inception.”

High praise

The ongoing work of Broke Not Broken volunteers has received high praise as the charity continues to support local people.

Perth and Kinross Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie said: “The volunteers at Broke Not Broken are hard-working, modest, selfless people with inspiring leaders, who bring change to many peoples’ lives for the better.

“For that and for their pre-pandemic service to those across the community, Broke Not Broken Kinross is very well worthy of Her Majesty’s recognition.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: “Broke not Broken is a shining example of an organisation that is working tirelessly to support their community even through this pandemic.

“I am delighted that they have been awarded this honour, which rightly recognises the important work they’re doing.”

Andy’s Man Club

Mental health support group, Andy’s Man Club has also been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for its support of men’s mental wellbeing.

The group is “over the moon” to have received the accolade and said the recognition is “very emotional”.

A spokesperson said: “It is awarded to outstanding groups of volunteers whose level of initiative and impact are truly exceptional.

“Each group is assessed on the benefit it brings to the local community and its standing within that community.”