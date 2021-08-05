‘The place has been gutted’: Owner of Kinross High Street flat looks on as large fire hits building

Fire crews have tackled a large blaze in a top-floor flat on Kinross High Street.

Locals reported seeing smoke billowing from the three-storey property shortly after 10am on Thursday.

The owner of the flat, who did not want to be named, said he was in Edinburgh when he received the call informing him of the fire.

Visibly shaken as he watched on from behind the firefighters’ cordon, he said: “I only moved in three weeks ago so it’s bad.

Flat owner: ‘The place has been gutted’

“I haven’t been allowed into the building but I’ve been told the place has been gutted.

“Thankfully some things were saved but I’ve been told there’s extensive damage.”

Mandy Shepard, owner of Mandy’s Hairdresser’s – just yards from the where the fire broke out – said it was terrifying how quickly the blaze escalated.

She said: “I was cutting a client’s hair when I noticed people in the street stopping and pointing up.

“I looked out and was shocked to see a lot of smoke coming from the roof.

“Within minutes the smoke turning to flames. It was terrifying to watch.

“The fire engines arrived very quickly and immediately firefighters set to work getting access to the building.

“They cordoned off the area and officers were sent up high to tackle the fire.

“I have to say they were all magnificent getting straight to work.

“All of the firefighters did an amazing job.”

Firefighters had access problems

It is unclear how the blaze started – but it is understood it broke out in the flat before spreading to the roof space.

Access to the apartment via a narrow spiral staircase is also understood to have hampered the situation for firefighters first to enter the scene.

As a result, a high-reach vehicle from Kirkcaldy was requested to get access to the roof.

Some of the cordons were eventually removed at around 1pm to allow for some local access as fire crews continued at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.12am to reports of a property on fire at High Street, Kinross.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle to a fire affecting a three storey building.

“There are no reported casualties and crews are still at the scene.”