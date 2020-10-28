Kinross chemistry class team up with American pupils thanks to £32k funding boost

Young scientists from a Kinross-shire school have demonstrated that teamwork knows no boundaries after collaborating on chemistry projects with pupils from across the globe.

Senior pupils from Kinross High School were able to take part in an innovative link-up thanks to impressive exam results which secured a grant of £32,000 from the Wolfson Foundation.

The science department used the funds to create four state-of-the-art laboratory rooms, which includes a microscopic classroom, a digital laboratory, an analytical laboratory and a microbiology room.

But the pupils were inspired to go one step further with their new high-tech equipment as they spanned the Atlantic virtually to connect with students from Vanguard High School in Marion County, Florida.

Kinross pupils were put into teams of two and paired with their American peers where they performed the same experiments in real time and compared notes.

The chemists have also planned longer term collaborations which will investigate the contrast in water quality of two local beauty spots to learn how Loch Leven compared to Sulphur Springs in Florida.

The pupils may not be able to meet their new friends in person, but the contemporary equipment has enabled them to build a science community despite the distance and differing time zones.

Science has no boundaries and neither should the education for young people.” Dr Graham Armstrong

Both schools used digital learning during the coronavirus lockdown and it allowed teachers and pupils to explore the different ways of learning with others – even almost 4,500 miles away.

Kinross pupils said the opportunity has allowed them to make lifelong friendships while working on their studies.

Chemistry student Olivia Kuijpers said: “It’s so much fun and a really incredible chance we have been given to make friends with people from across the world from us and being able to work with them is really incredible.”

Isla Morris added: “We’ve never done anything like this before and it’s really interesting to have new friends so far away. We’ve managed to connect really well through social media.”

Dr Graham Armstrong, Kinross High’s principal teacher in chemistry said the team work shows the subject is a universal topic.

He said: “Science has no boundaries and neither should the education for young people.

“I think the fact that our classes can work together 4,500 miles apart and enjoy the experience really adds to the interest level.”

The Wolfson Foundation is an independent charity that provides funding to organisations across the UK.

The organisation awards funding to high-achieving state schools to enable them to improve teaching in STEM subjects such as science, maths, engineering and technology.

Headteacher Sarah Brown said: “This is a very exciting project for young people at Kinross High School. It helps to deepen their knowledge of chemistry, provides an opportunity to collaborate with other students who are enthusiastic about science and to develop international friendships with other young people.”