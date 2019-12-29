Pupils from Dundee’s Harris Academy raise more than £2,000 for good causes

Pupils from Harris Academy have gone above and beyond when it comes to the season of goodwill, donating more than £2,000 to local causes.

Harris’s four house teams – Kinloch, Birnam, Cawdor and Forres – raised the incredible amount during their annual Christmas fundraising which saw bake sales, arts and crafts and even a head shave being carried out to raise as much cash as possible.

The standout team was Kinloch who raised an unbelievable amount of £950 which was donated to Ninewells neo natal alongside 20 Christmas stockings which were filled with hand-knitted items.

© DC Thomson

The Kinloch’s funds were made up from various bake sales and also from sixth-year pupil Giovanna Mondal’s brave head shave which saw her waist-length locks chopped off and sent to the Little Princess Trust.

Elsewhere in the school Forres also headed with their donations to Ninewells Hospital after spending an incredible £730 on toys and gifts for the children’s unit.

They made the total through Christmas movie nights, crafts sales and other fundraisers during the year.

© DC Thomson

Cawdor visited Roxburghe House last week to donate their £293 to the patient’s comfort fund.

The students visited the centre to see where their money was going.

Birnam were next raising an impressive £256 which was donated to Tay FM’s Mission Christmas appeal.

Gail Reid, principal teacher of home economics and chair of the charity committee at the school, said the visits were important for the students.

She said: “All of the students right across the years take great pride in the fundraising and that is why we like to go out in to the community and show them why they are raising the money.

“The group who visited Roxburghe house were given a tour of the facilities and I think that really helped to hit home just how much of a difference their donations will make.

“At Harris Academy we have four core values – enjoyment, achievement, equality and respect.

“Everything that we do in the school is absolutely centred on those values and the annual Christmas fundraising focuses on all four.

“Every year every one of the pupils in the school takes great pride in the fundraising and it is not just the senior pupils, everyone gets really involved.

“As a school it makes us incredibly proud of the hard work the pupils put in and this year they have all done a fantastic job for all four causes.”