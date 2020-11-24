Kingsway home brings Christmas cheer whilst raising money for CHAS

The owners of a house on the Kingsway which delights Dundonians each year with its Christmas display, now hope their lights can help raise charity cash.

Proud owners Julie and Billy Clark have decorated their home for the past 14 years, with every Christmas seeing new lights and decorations added to their cheery collection.

And this year the couple, who have three children, decided to raise as much money as they can for Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

Being next to the busy Kingsway road it is no wonder that many Dundonians pass the house and stop by, with Julie admitting she often looks out the window to see passers taking a selfie in front of the impressive decor.

© Paul Reid

Because of its popularity, the pair decided to add a donation box to the display allowing locals to donate to CHAS, which runs hospices and provide support to families with babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Julie, who works as a retail assistant, said: “We have put lights up for the past 14 years after the birth of our first child. It all started with just some icicle decorations which hung from the gutter and a ‘Santa Stop Here’ sign.

“Every year since it has grown bigger and bigger, I will often look out the window and spot people taking selfies with the decorations and we even get Christmas cards through the door telling us how lovely the display is.

“Billy is also a driving instructor so all of his students know exactly where he lives because he shows off the house during lessons.

“With us being in such a prime spot and knowing how many people pass the house we decided this year to try and do a bit of fundraising too.

“I have been to two CHAS events and think it is such a great cause. The stories they tell are heart-breaking and I could never imagine being in those parents’ shoes so it would be great to help as much as we can.”

While Julie admits she leaves the outdoor decorations to her husband she also has a mammoth job, as she decorates the house interior.

“I have to give my husband Billy all the credit for the outdoor decorations as he is the one who goes up on the ladder in the freezing cold to put them all up,” Julie added.

“I keep him going with plenty of hot drinks and biscuits but he is now obsessed with the decorations and absolutely loves the display.

“Every year he will see new lights that he adds to the collection. My daughter tried to count them all and I think she got to over 70 lights in the garden.

© Paul Reid

“It does get a bit pricey running them all but it is worth it when you see how many people enjoy them.

“While I leave Billy to do all the outdoor stuff which took him around a week to do, I focus on the inside and decorate all of our trees.

© Paul Reid

“The only rooms that don’t have one so far are the bathrooms although I am sure I will find a small enough tree for them somewhere.

“We just all absolutely love Christmas and hope we can raise as much as we can for CHAS.”

For anyone who can’t make it to the home but would like to support the couple’s chosen charity you can do so here.