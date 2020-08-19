Kingspark School to close due to coronavirus cluster

Dundee City Council and NHS Tayside have announced Kingspark School is to close due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

The number of cases in adults associated with the school has risen to six and as a precautionary measure the school will undergo a deep clean.

Families are being contacted by the head teacher and told that the school will not open for Thursday and Friday of this week.

An investigation into the cases is ongoing.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside, said: “We would like to reassure parents that we are taking this measure as a precaution due to the varied needs of the pupils who attend the school.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said: “Officers of the council and public health officials agree that the best way forward following identification of more cases is to close the school for the next two days for a deep clean to be completed.

“There are robust hygiene measures and other mitigations in place throughout Kingspark School, however, given the vulnerabilities and complex needs of the pupils, we cannot take any risks.

“This has been a difficult decision to reach, but it is one I hope that families can understand and appreciate. Safety has to be paramount.”

A decision on whether the school will reopen on Monday will be made by the council and NHS Tayside with families notified in advance.