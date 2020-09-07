Kingspark School in Dundee to reopen this month following Covid-19 closure

With staff now having returned to Kingspark School, and pupils set to arrive for induction days later this week, it is being confirmed that the school will reopen full-time from Monday September 21.

Dundee City Council’s children and families services have been working closely with families, trade unions, health and safety, NHS partners, Angus Council, Tayside Contracts and public health officials to prepare for the safe reopening.

The school for children and young people with additional support needs closed on Wednesday August 19, following a coronavirus outbreak which affected 23 members of staff, 3 pupils and 14 community contacts

Public health advised all members of staff and pupils to self-isolate for 14 days, and Wednesday September 2 was the last day of that period.

Kingspark School reopened on a phased basis today – Monday September 7 – as part of a recovery plan to assist with the safe return of both pupils and staff.

Induction days for staff and pupils will be held across this week.

From Monday September 14, a part-time timetable will be in operation.

Pupils will now return full-time from Monday September 21.

Paul Clancy, executive director of children and families services, said: “I would like to thank families for their patience during what has been a very anxious time for them. We want to assure them that every effort has been made to enable the safe reopening of the school.

“The council is taking a gradual approach because the safety of pupils, staff and everyone working in connection with the school is paramount. Safe staffing numbers need to be ensured in Kingspark at all times.

“Everyone connected with the school is determined to learn lessons from the outbreak as we go forward.”