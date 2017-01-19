Kingspark School in Dundee is set for further improvements, with an increased focus on child protection.

A report on progress of the Kingspark School Action Plan will go before the council’s children and families service committee on Monday.

Members of the committee will be told: “Many of the outcomes had been achieved and there were robust processes in place to sustain improvement planning.”

The report outlines efforts to develop a close relationship between the school and the NHS to help monitor the health and wellbeing of pupils.

Children and families service convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I am pleased to note progress and the action plan’s continuing focus on child protection. This is credit to the hard work of everyone connected with Kingspark School.”

Kingspark School was founded in 2009/2010 and has 175 pupils who range in age from five to 18, all of whom have additional support needs.