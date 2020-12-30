A whistleblower claims authorities failed to warn staff to self-isolate after new Covid-19 cases emerged at a Dundee school.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that up to seven people at Kingspark School had recently tested positive for the virus.

However, that information was learned only through word of mouth during the holidays.

As a result, she fears staff risked unknowingly passing the virus on to friends and relatives when household bubbles met on Christmas Day.

She said: “This is the fourth time Kingspark has recorded cases of Covid-19 and we feel like we should have been told sooner.

“We haven’t been contacted by any of the local authorities to tell us that someone had tested positive – we only know through word of mouth and discussing it amongst ourselves.

“It’s even more worrying because obviously a lot of staff were mixing with their family on Christmas Day, so we feel like we should have known someone had tested positive as we could have been infecting others unbeknownst to us.”

The Tele understands that one recent case, during school term, fell within the remit of Dundee City Council.

During the school holidays, however, the responsibility of informing people to self-isolate passes to the local health authority.

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council would not confirm how many positive cases had recently been linked to the school.

However, she said: “We are aware of cases connected to the school and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.”

NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team said it was aware of a “small number” of cases of Covid-19 connected to Kingspark School.

A spokeswoman added: “NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council are working closely to investigate the cases and contact tracing is ongoing. Close contacts are being identified and given appropriate advice and support.

“Any parents/carers of children who have been in direct contact with a confirmed case will be contacted by Test & Protect asking them to stay home for 10 days. The 10 days will start from the last exposure.”

The entire school was told to self-isolate for 14 days after multiple cases of Covid-19 were identified in August this year.

Kingspark School, which is a school for people with additional support needs, was the first in Scotland to close due to Covid-19 when pupils returned to the classroom after the summer holidays.

The school closed its doors after six cases of the virus were confirmed in adults connected to the school – a figure which eventually rose to 12.