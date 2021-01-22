Kinghorn schoolchildren name eco-cemetery to be created in their village

Kinghorn schoolchildren have left a lasting legacy by naming a new cemetery for their village.

The burial site will be known as Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery, the title chosen by Kinghorn Primary School’s primary seven class.

Unlike traditional cemeteries with formal paths and headstones, the final resting place will be an attractive wildflower meadow and include a columbarium, a reliquary for ashes stored in stone niches.

Kinghorn Community Land Association (KCLA) said the name picked “reflects the special place it is going to be”.

As the cemetery by Kinghorn Loch will be part of the village for decades to come, the group felt it fitting to have the next generation of Horners involved.

P7 teacher Miss McDonald said: “It was lovely to be involved in the naming process.

“The kids learned lots about what an eco cemetery is, what the plans are for the proposed eco cemetery, and it was great for some of the committee to show the children around the site and bring it alive for them in terms of the different trees, shrubs and wildflower meadows that will be planted.”

Imaginative names

KCLA chairwoman Julie Farr said: “We were very fortunate to receive lots of interesting suggestions from the Kinghorn community but we felt it was right to engage with our younger generation of Kinghorners too.

“The eco cemetery is going to be a permanent part of Kinghorn and it’s important that they feel connected to the site too.

“The children came up with some imaginative names that we loved and there were some from the Kinghorn community that worked well too.

“We’re delighted with the eco cemetery’s name and the children’s invaluable help in getting us to this point.”

The cemetery will be created on part of 10 acres of land bought by KCLA with lottery funding in 2015.

A community orchard has already been established and funds are being sourced for the cemetery, which will be multi-faith and no-faith.

Julie said: “We are hoping to start planting in the spring, depending on the Covid-19 situation and after over six years we are really excited to get to this stage.

“We still have a lot of work to do and we are continuing to look at different fundraising streams, but this is another step in creating Fife’s first eco cemetery.”