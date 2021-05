Lifeboats were launched from Kinghorn station earlier tonight in response to an incident which is currently ongoing.

Boats from the station were sent to Kirkcaldy at 8.22pm amid reports of concern for a person.

Neil Chalmers of the RNLI Kinghorn Lifeboat Station said: “We were launched just after 8pm today to a situation which is still ongoing.

“Police and coastguards are also in attendance.”