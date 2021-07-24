Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Kinghorn lifeboat called out to report of inflatable being blown off to sea

By Matteo Bell
July 24, 2021, 3:33 pm Updated: July 24, 2021, 3:35 pm
Fife beach inflatables warning from RNLI
Kinghorn RNLI shared the risks of inflatables on the beach

Kinghorn’s RNLI crew were called out on Friday evening after receiving a report of an inflatable being blown out to sea.

The report, which came from the nearby Seton Sands holiday resort at 6.45pm, claimed that an inflatable had been dragged away from the shore, with passengers still possibly aboard.

The Kinghorn crew quickly attended the scene, where they were able to work with the coastguard and contact the owner of the inflatable who confirmed that it was empty.

Inflatable ‘toys’ not fit for the sea

While the incident ended without any casualties, Kinghorn Helmsman Neil Chalmers has warned that these kinds of inflatables can present a danger when used improperly.

He said: “These are toys, they aren’t fit for the sea at all.

Neil Chalmers.

“We’ve had multiple call outs for these in recent weeks and the usual issue is that they just aren’t suitable for the open sea.

“I think if people really have to use these inflatables at the beach then they should be tethered so that there’s no chance of them blowing away.

“But really I would say try not to use them at all, it’s as simple as that.”

Not the first time

Friday’s call was not the first inflatable-related report Neil and his crewmates have received.

Just last week the Kinghorn team attended another incident where inflatable toys were blown out to sea.

The lifeboat at Burntisland.
Crew members from Kinghorn in one of their dinghies.

Broughty Ferry lifeboats received a similar call-out on the same day.

“We’ve had maybe eight to ten calls like this recently,” Neil said.

“I wouldn’t recommend anybody use these near the sea, but if you do and they fly away please give us a call.”