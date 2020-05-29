Kind-hearted youngster hopes to raise £10,000 for Dundee youth organisation

A big-hearted Dundee youngster is hoping to raise a whopping £10,000 for charity.

Hanna Khan, 7, will be taking on the challenge of cycling from City Quay to Monifieth and back to raise cash for the Yusuf Youth Initiative, where she attends the after-school and youth clubs.

Yusuf Youth Initiative is looking to raise thousands of pounds to buy Wedderburn House from the NHS.

Last month the health board rejected this bid and the Dundee charity lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government to get the decision overturned.

Hanna, who will be cycling alongside her dad, Raheel, is hoping to do her bit to help raise the £185,000 needed for this venture.

Raheel said when he explained how much money was needed, Hanna, who attends Clepington Primary, said she was determined to raise all of it herself.

The family hopes to do the charity cycle on July 4. Search for “Hanna’s 10-mile charity cycle challenge page” on JustGiving to donate.