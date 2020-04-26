Kind-hearted youngster goes for the crop in aid of Camperdown Wildlife Park

A kind-hearted youngster has shaved his hair to raise money for a popular Dundee animal park.

Michael Young, 8, loves visiting the wolves at Camperdown Wildlife Park with his family, and wanted to do something to help them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He managed to raise £150 with help from dad David, who agreed to get his chest waxed.

Mum Louise said she was very proud of Michael, who attends Alva Primary School.

She said: “We started off a crowd funder two weeks ago for Camperdown Wildlife Park, and then my son decided he wanted to shave his hair.

“We go a couple of times a year and my mum and dad go quite often as well.

“We really like it there.

“They are a charity and they will be struggling just now during the lockdown, so we wanted to do something.”

She continued: “He was very nervous about it at first because he is quite blonde with pale skin so when he has his hair very short he gets a few comments from family members saying he looks ill.

“But his hair will grow back and he is quite happy he has done something that isn’t for himself.

“I am so proud of their efforts.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which runs Camperdown Wildlife Park, said: “We are delighted to hear that Michael and his dad have raised some money for the wildlife centre, it’s a lovely gesture.

“Our friends group will be really pleased to receive the funds and this will provide additional enrichment for the animals.

“We can also assure everyone that the animals continue to receive the highest standard of care despite the circumstances.

“We really miss all our visitors and can’t wait to welcome Michael to the centre once restrictions are lifted.”