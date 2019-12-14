Kind-hearted Whitfield boy pens letter to Santa offering his old bike to those in need

A kind-hearted child has melted hearts by penning a letter to Father Christmas offering his old toys to those less fortunate.

Carson Ross a pupil at Ballumbie Primary School has immersed himself in the season of good will after writing a letter to the North Pole last week.

His mother, Chevonne Ross, said she was “extremely proud” after the Whitfield lad explained he wanted to donate his old Star Wars BMX bike to charity.

Within the letter to Santa, Carson said he wanted to “give his old bike to a homeless shelter” while asking for a new one.

Chevonne explained, although the initial plan was to donate the bike to a shelter, a boy in Dundee will now be the recipient of the gift.

She said: “He did want to donate to a homeless shelter but as Scottish homeless shelters don’t house children. the bike is now going to a little boy.”

The youngster has got form for donating to those around the holiday season after gifting a games console previously.

Chevonne added: “Last year he gave his PS3 to a family and we went around handing food to homeless people in town.

“I’m extremely proud Carson is forever thinking of others.

“He became interested in homeless people after watching something on YouTube and from then on at any opportunity he likes to try and help.”

The reaction to the youngster’s charitable efforts haven’t gone unnoticed online with many heralding his “lovely” actions.

She added: “As you can see from the post on Facebook everyone loves to see people helping others.

“It’s great to have someone so young wanting to help in the local community, everyone thinks it’s fantastic.”

The city’s charitable offerings over the festivities have been well documented in recent weeks.

