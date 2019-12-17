Kind-hearted Ryan walks tall in memory of aunt

Kind-hearted Ryan Hastie has raised more than £1,000 in memory of his late aunt.

He took part in this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk to raise money for the Strathmore Diabetic Clinic where his aunt Sandra Brownlee was treated.

She died in January aged 66.

Ryan’s mum, Elaine Smith, 71, from Dundee, paid tribute to her son’s efforts in memory of her sister. She said: “Ryan and all the others did so well at the Kiltwalk.

“I was there to see them finish and the weather was awful, blowing a gale and they were all drenched as they came in, the poor souls. My sister was a nurse for more than 30 years at Ninewells Hospital and well-known. Ryan is her only nephew.

“After watching Ryan and the others, some of whom were in wheelchairs, complete the Kiltwalk I have decided that I will take part in next year’s event.

“I am going to do it in memory of my sister.”

Ryan, 46, who works at D&A Motor Factors in Dundee, has raised money for several other causes with a host of sponsored events and handed over the cheque along with his mum.

He’s pictured, centre, at the presentation with medical staff Rory Fergus, left, and Ryan Hendrie.