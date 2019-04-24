Kind-hearted pupils in defibrillator donation at Dundee primary school

A defibrillator has been installed at a city primary school after pupils went on a fundraising drive to buy the life-saving machine.

Youngsters at Our Lady’s Primary were inspired to raise the money after a defibrillator was used to save the life of the dad of one of their teachers.

Guest of honour at the public unveiling of the new equipment was Ged Cashley, father of teacher Gemma Soutar, who went into cardiac arrest while playing ice hockey at Dundee Ice Arena in November last year.

A defibrillator was installed at the ice arena the day before Ged took ill – and the machine saved his life.

Paula Nicoll, principal teacher at Our Lady’s, said that when they heard about Ged’s near-death experience, it inspired the pupils and staff to try to make a difference of their own.

She said: “When Ged suffered a heart attack at Dundee Ice Arena his life was saved when his friends used a defibrillator to restart his heart.

“Ged is the father of one of our teachers and when we saw the impact that a public defibrillator had on saving his life, we decided as a school to fundraise to have a defibrillator installed for school and public use.

“Our primary sevens started fundraising by singing Christmas songs and carols at Morrisons as well as carrying out bag-packing sessions, holding raffles, and selling ice cream cones to their school mates. They raised more than £3,000 in total.

“That paid for the defibrillator to be purchased and installed.

“Our hope is that the defibrillator will go some way to helping a family who might unfortunately find themselves in a similar situation to Ged.”

Ged praised the pupils for their fundraising efforts.

He said: “What these pupils have done is marvellous.

“I can’t praise them highly enough for raising so much money so quickly.”

Ged said that luck was on his side the day he became unwell as he thanked his lucky stars that the quick thinking of his friends saved his life.

He said: “The doctors told me there was no doubt the defibrillator saved my life.

“Now thanks to the efforts of the pupils at Our Lady’s, other lives may also be saved.”