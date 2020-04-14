Kind-hearted Monifieth boy raises hundreds for NHS staff hit by coronavirus

A kind-hearted Monifieth boy has raised almost £1,000 for the hard working staff at Ninewells Hospital by selling colourful jewellery.

Eight-year-old Lucas Dixon has been busy making loom bands, which he is selling from his front door to raise some much-needed cash for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

In only five short days Lucas, who attends Grange Primary School, has already raised hundreds of pounds.

Mum Stefany said: “He only started five days ago and has already raised just over £970, he has absolutely smashed it.

“He loves making loom bands, and just before he went to bed he asked my husband if he could sell them to raise money for the NHS.

“We were a bit taken aback, and this was at night time so we thought we will see how he is in the morning.

“But when we woke up he was already sitting up making them.”

There have been many kind donations to NHS staff in the local area throughout the coronavirus crisis, which has inspired Lucas to follow suit.

He painted a sign to put outside his front door, and has been selling the bands to passers-by, as well as raising money through a JustGiving page.

Stefany added: “We are amazed by him.

“He has seen everything on the news and thought he wanted to help – he came up with this all by himself.

“Lucas initially set a target of £50, but in the first day he had raised over £500 – he went to bed very happy that night

“All of his school teachers and the rest of the community have got behind him.

“There are even some folk who are 18 or 19 years old who are donating – you would think at that age they wouldn’t be interested in that sort of thing but I think it says a lot about our community right now.

“He is going to give the money to Ninewells and he wanted it split half and half between buying PPE and buying food for the doctors and nurses.

“This has all been his own wee idea and we have just let him go with it and let him make all the decisions.”

Lucas’s JustGiving page can be found online here.