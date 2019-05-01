Kind-hearted Michelin workers donate 65 bags of food to Dundee Foodbank

Kind-hearted workers at Dundee’s Michelin factory donated 65 bags of goods to Dundee Foodbank.

They collected the food, as well as £500 cash, as part of a bid to leave a “positive legacy” for Dundee when the Baldovie factory shuts down next year.

They even helped the foodbank collect more produce after one of the charity’s vans was forced off the road because of a puncture and they used their own vehicle to plug the gap.

Peter Blanchard, 36, site engineering manager, said: “Despite the adversity we face, workers identified a meaningful charity they wanted to support and they recognised Dundee Foodbank.

“They’ve had an increase in demand of 55% over the last year, which is terrifying. That’s 55% more people who don’t have food for meals or the nutrition they need to be healthy.” The food drive was run in conjunction with the Unite union as well as support from the factory manager.

n Pictured showing their support are, from left, Michelin staff Michelle Johnstone, Scott Webster, Mr Blanchard and Louise Smart with foodbank co-ordinator Michael Calder.