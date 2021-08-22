Kind-hearted kids help create new toy box at Arbroath Learning Tree charity

Kind-hearted Arbroath youngsters are helping children share the enjoyment they have had out of favourite toys.

In a new addition to its Guthrie Port shop, the town’s Learning Tree Partnership has opened up a toy shop as the organisation continues its emergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity supports people with a learning disability to gain skills and experience in customer service.

Its thriving shop already does a roaring trade in donated books, dvds and cds.

Development worker Morag McKenzie said the idea of adding toys to the shop stock came from one young supporter of the charity.

“We previously had a tombola and one of the youngsters who came in, Ellie Simpson, asked if she could donate her toys to it.

“That turned into a bit of a kids’ toy sale that day so it has really gone on from there.

“It is just great that children want to pass on the toys which have made them so happy so that others can get fun from them.

“Through the pandemic we were getting donations of toys, but we didn’t really have anywhere to display them.

“We’ve now set aside an area of the shop and wanted to have a little opening event to show our gratitude to a couple of the children who have donated lots to us.”

Ellie Simpson, 10, and 11-year-old Cameron Holmes were invited along to the unveiling.

“They donate lots to us and we wanted them to come along to see the new toy area.”

Community support

She said one thing which has not changed due to Covid is the level of local support.

Morag added: “We have been a lot more fortunate than some others in the pandemic, but have still be careful about numbers in the shop and things like that.

“Things are set out very well and there are less people in at any one time for the support of the learners, but we’ve just had to adapt.

“Not all of our learners are back yet. Not all are confident of travelling independently at the moment, which is perhaps to be expected.

The charity has also thanked those who continue to donate items to keep the shelves well stocked.

“In the first lockdown I think people had so much time they cleaned out their cupboard and the donations from that were fantastic.

“We are still getting plenty donations, which we really appreciate.

“Our customer base is also very good just now, with many regulars and some new ones.”

During lockdown, Forfar’s Connor Black was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to undertake his own challenge in aid of the Learning Tree and learning disabilities charity Enable.

The 25-year-old walked 101 miles to raise money for the organisation with which he has been involved as a youth member and young adult.