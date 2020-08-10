Kind-hearted ice cream man giving out free treats to Dundee kids ahead of schools reopening

A much-loved ice cream man has taken to the streets of Dundee to deliver free cones to kids ahead of schools reopening.

Frankie Bastianiello, 73, spent his Monday dishing out sweet treats to dozens of youngsters in the Charleston and Menzieshill area of the city.

Frankie, who lives in Broughty Ferry, wanted to celebrate the children going back to school after months of lockdown.

© DC Thomson

Speaking shortly before setting off, he said: “I really just wanted to celebrate them going back to school. I suppose they’ve had a hard time and doing this is just a bit of a laugh really.

“I think a few of the kids will look forward to going back to school to see friends that they haven’t seen for a while. It’s sad but exciting times.

“It’s nice to see them so happy. I’ve had a poster up on my van for around a week and I’ve been telling them all about it too so I expect a lot of them to be around. I’ll take longer at each stop but it will be fun.

“Hopefully I can get through them all but I was telling them that if they don’t make it down [today] they can come out tomorrow.”

© DC Thomson

Monday’s trip wasn’t the first time kind-hearted Frankie – who headed to the cash and carry for 7.30am in order to stock up – provided free treats to local children.

He last gave out free cones to kids to celebrate his new ice cream van over ten years ago and, since then, he has regularly been quizzed by locals about plans for his next day of distributing freebies.

“I did it in 2008 when I got my new van and then the kids kept asking me, ‘when are you getting another van?’ I’ve still got the same van but it felt like the right time,” he said.

In April the Tele spoke to Frankie, who was touring the streets of Dundee in his ice cream van providing residents with essentials, as panic buying had meant that supermarket shelves were stripped bare.

In recent weeks, Frankie has seen his working life begin to return to normal.

He said: “Initially, things were moving out quicker and people were looking for lots of things, but now it’s almost normal with shops opening longer hours. It has levelled off.

“I’ve been out every day. It’s really nothing different from what I would usually do.”