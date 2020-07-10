Kind-hearted Holly hands over £1,500 to Dundee kids’ charity

A Dundee primary school pupil has spent lockdown raising money for children less fortunate than herself.

Holly McIntosh, 8, from Craigie, has now handed over a whopping £1,500 to city charity Dundee Bairns.

The Craigiebarns Primary School pupil raised the money by getting on her bike and, over eight days, she cycled an incredible 80 miles.

Holly met yesterday with David Dorward and Genna Millar from Dundee Bairns, who wanted to thank her in person.

Genna said: “We at Dundee Bairns think this is a phenomenal achievement for someone so young.

“Holly started off wanting to raise £80 and she has raised very much more. We wanted to present her with a certificate to show her how much we appreciate her efforts.”

At the start of her challenge, Holly’s mum Janie told the Tele: “Holly wanted to do something for a local charity and when we saw the Dundee Bairns we thought that would be good to support.”

As of the end of May, Dundee Bairns had provided nearly 30,000 meals throughout lockdown to children and families across Dundee and they have continued to provide meals ever since.