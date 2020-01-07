Kind-hearted Dundee woman Sheila knits more than 100 trauma teddies for Police Scotland

Kind-hearted Sheila Lynch has been in stitches for a good cause by knitting more than 100 trauma teddies for Police Scotland.

The 90-year-old Dundee woman is now producing her 116th bear for the cause and says she will keep on going for another 116.

The scheme was launched by Longhaugh Community Police Team in Dundee in May 2018 for the first time in Scotland and has become a huge success.

The idea came originally from Australian fire fighters and involves members of the public knitting small teddy bears which police carry in their cars and give out to small children who are involved in traumatic or upsetting incidents.

Sheila, of Rosebank Place, received a certificate from Police Scotland after completing 40 trauma teddies.

Her son Bill said: “My mum got a wee plaque from the police 18 months after when she had knitted her 40th bear and now she is on 116 which is quite incredible really.

“She really enjoys knitting and has started a few more already.”