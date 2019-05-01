Wednesday, May 1st 2019 Show Links
Kind-hearted Dundee student raises hundreds for older people’s charity

by Reporter
May 1, 2019, 6:05 am
Dundee Age Concern.
A kind-hearted woman raised £400 to help elderly people after she requested donations instead of presents for her 21st birthday.

Toni-Marie Porter, of West Ferry, who is studying psychology and counselling at Abertay University, turned 21 last September.

She gave the money to Dundee Age Concern and asked that it be used in an activity involving therapeutic animals.

Staff from R&J Thera-Ponies, Perth, took two ponies to visit residents at Fiveways Day Centre, Caird Avenue, Dundee.

A spokesman for the charity said: “To see them so close and to interact with them was just a wonderful experience.”

