Kincardine Bridge: Overnight closures planned from Monday

Five overnight closures of the Kincardine Bridge will start from Monday.

Decorative lanterns lighting the footpath along the length of the bridge will be upgraded by Transport Scotland’s operating company Bear Scotland.

The bridge will close from 8pm to 5.30am and traffic will be diverted via the Clackmannanshire Bridge.

The Kincardine Bridge will remain open in both directions outwith these closures.

Meanwhile, planned maintenance of the A92 Lochgelly overbridge, due to begin next week, has been postponed for a week.

Bad weather has impacted other schemes across the roads network to the Lochgelly work will now begin on March 22.

All work is scheduled to be completed by April 2.

The road over the bridge will be closed during the project for safety reasons.

Motorists travelling east will be diverted to Chapel junction and westbound traffic will be diverted to Cowdenbeath junction.

However, the main A92 carriageway will remain fully open throughout the project.