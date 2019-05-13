Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘name son after Glasgow train station’

A prankster fooled thousands of people on Twitter into thinking Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had named their new child after a Scottish railway station.

Glasgow man Stephen Watson posted on the social media platform, saying the reality TV star had named her new baby son Pollokshaws West.

The reality TV star and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate on Friday.

The pair already christened a daughter with the unusual name of North West in June 2013, followed by son Saint in 2015 and daughter Chicago in 2018.

Kardashian West had shared the news of their latest arrival on Twitter, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

However, the Glasgwegian duped many into thinking they famous couple had named their child after the train station after posting a photoshopped tweet purporting to be from Ms Kardashian West’s account.

Kim Kardashian’s new baby name announced pic.twitter.com/ThXMMvdONN — Stephen Watson (@stephenwatsonnn) May 11, 2019

The tweet read: “One of the names that we kept seeing in our suggestions was Pollokshaws (apparently Scottish?) and we just fell in love with the way it sounds. So excited for you guys to meet Pollokshaws West.”

His tweet has, so far, been liked and shared thousands of times, with many questioning whether it was real or not.

One Twitter user posted: “I am drunk and thought this was real for a sec.”

Another said: “You know, these people are so weird I even googled to see if it was true.”

The new baby, whose name is yet to be announced, is reportedly doing well in hospital.