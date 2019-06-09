Kilted yoga star and internet sensation from Dundee proposes to partner at Pride march in Washington DC

Dundee man Finlay Wilson – who found fame online after posting videos of himself practicing yoga whilst wearing just a kilt – has revealed he is engaged to his partner after proposing to him in the middle of a Pride march.

A video posted on the Kilted Yoga star‘s accounts shows him asking his partner Alan Lambie to marry him at the march in Washington DC.

Speaking into a microphone before getting down on one knee, Finlay says: “Alan, ever since we met you’ve been doing everything to make me a better person and I have a very important question for you.”

The crowds erupted into cheers after hearing Alan accept the proposal.

Here’s the moment that @Scottishyogaboy got engaged during #dcpride! 🎉 🎊 Congratulations from everyone here at the Embassy! #LoveIsGREAT pic.twitter.com/Y37A2LcY90 — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) June 8, 2019

The yoga teacher shot to fame back in 2017 after a clip was posted by The Social, which has been viewed more than 50 million times.