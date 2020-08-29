Kilted Kangaroo in Dundee welcomes permanent outdoor bar and marquee

A popular Dundee bar has been granted planning permission for an outdoor bar and marquee on a permanent basis.

Planning bosses at Dundee City Council have granted the Kilted Kangaroo on Roseangle permission for a bar, wooden toilet cabin and marquee to be set up in its beer garden for the next five years.

The planning permission also allows the pub to widen the existing garden wall entrance by two metres and install a gate.

Kilted Kangaroo’s outdoor marquee has already been up and has proven to be a hit with Dundee punters already.

A spokeswoman from the bar said: “We have always had the beer garden here but over the coronavirus lockdown we put up a canopy so people can sit outside.

“It is now a fully functioning beer garden which is keeping everyone quite happy.

“The marquee started when the pubs first reopened and people are loving it.

“It is definitely the most popular place in the town because we have the beer garden here.”

She added they are still implementing strict social distancing rules and are making punters wear face masks when they walk around the pub, for example if they go to the toilet.

And the Kilted Kangaroo is looking at options to hire the marquee and outdoor beer garden area out to large parties in the future.

The new beer garden will be open from 11am until 12.30am each day (9pm on a Sunday and 10pm on Sundays during the months of July and August), and Dundee City Council has told the bar there is to be no loud music in the outdoor space.

A council report on the plans stated: “The proposed development will be located at the bottom of the existing beer garden and will replace an existing dispense bottle bar.

“The proposal is required as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and would provide a covered outdoor area and to help maintain the viability of the business.

“The new container bar, timber toilet block and temporary marquee structure would be located at the lowest point of the sloping rear garden ground, away from the listed building and trees and shrubs will provide screening from the south.”