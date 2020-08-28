Kilmarnock’s plastic pitch won’t put Micky Mellon off including Lawrence Shankland in tomorrow’s squad if the Dundee United star’s recovery continues

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has left the door open for Lawrence Shankland to return at Kilmarnock tomorrow.

Shankland, who has missed the Tangerines’ last four games because of an ankle injury, has cranked up his recovery.

And Mellon is hoping he’ll be able to include the striker in the travelling party as United go in search of points at Rugby Park.

Asked what stage Shankland was at in his recovery, Mellon replied: “If the game were today it would probably be a wee bit too early for him.

“But he has improved since yesterday – does that make sense?

“He is improving all the time.

“I don’t want to get too cryptic here but he is rapidly moving through the gears.

“Early on in the week he was doing straight line running but now he is doing zig-zag running, multi-directional work.

“So he is now at a place where he might be able to come onto the grass with the players in training.

“His fitness levels are good anyway so we will see where we end up before we make any decisions,” added Mellon.

“First and foremost we want to make sure he is ready for Dundee United so where it will go to is a day-to-day thing.

“I can’t give you an answer about where we will be next week or whatever because he just improves day to day.

Mellon shot down a suggestion that Kilmarnock’s plastic pitch might be a factor in whether or not Shankland makes it tomorrow.

He replied: “I’ve never been one of those people who think 4G is molten lava and that it is something to be terrified of. I have never been that way.

“If he is fit and available then he would come into our thinking for being part of our playing squad.

“You have to play on these surfaces and I don’t know where the excuses come from.”

While refusing to rule Shankland out for tomorrow’s game, Mellon also made it clear the prolific hitman has not been withdrawn from the Scotland squad that was announced by national coach Steve Clark for the forthcoming Nations League games against Israel and the Czech Republic.

The United boss continued: “Both me and Steve (Clarke) have an understanding that we will speak and then there will come a time when we have to make a decision as regards: ‘Is he available or not for Scotland?’

“We still have a few days before that time.”

As well as being well acquainted with Clarke, who was such a success at Rugby Park before moving to Hampden, Mellon is keen to meet up with current Killie boss Alex Dyer.

“I’ve known Alex for a long time as we did our pro-licence together in England,” said the United manager.

“We played them in pre-season and I have watched a lot of them.

“They have plenty of experience so we know it’s going to be tough going down there.

“Kilmarnock won’t be happy with the results they have got this season so far but their performances have been good.

“A lot of Scottish football has been down to bits of detail and their games have turned on those details.

“They are an experienced team and have good players so we know it’s going to be a difficult game.”