Kilmac: Construction firm sees increase in profit despite pandemic

By Maria Gran
August 9, 2021, 6:38 pm
Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen.
A Tayside construction firm has reported an increase in turnover despite challenges during the pandemic.

The latest accounts for civil engineering firm Kilmac saw turnover rise from £12.9 million in 2019, to £13.2m for the year ending September 30, 2020.

The firm, headquartered at Delta House in Dundee’s Technology Park, also saw a rise in pre-tax profits, from £147,924 in 2019 to £737, 044 in 2020.

Kilmac has expanded operations towards Aberdeen and Edinburgh in recent years, but remain Tayside-based with offices in Dundee and Perth.

Kilmac able to cope despite pandemic

In his strategic report, Kilmac director Athole McDonald, said: “The directors consider that the company has performed well during the year and are pleased with the results achieved in a difficult economy.

“The construction industry and general business environment in which the company operates continue to be highly competitive.

“The directors are aware that the future performance of the company will be directly affected by circumstances prevailing in the UK economy.”

Civil engineering firm Kilmac take on projects in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

Last year, Mr McDonald said the business had been “in the best place we have been” until the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A year on, he said the firm has “sufficient reserves and resources” to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

It was difficult, the report continued, to quantify the impact of Brexit. Mr McDonald said the directors were confident the company is in strong position.

Madras College contract valuable

Over the reporting period, the firm had a head count of 84. That included four directors, 45 staff in direct labour roles and 35 office staff.

Kilmac has been involved with the construction of the new Madras College in St Andrews.

The project has been worth around £7m to the construction firm.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic increasing the cost of the project and delay in construction, the school is due to welcome students next week.

Kilmac have been part of the construction of the new Madras College in St Andrews.

In addition to the Madras College project, Kilmac has also undertaken contracts with Aldi in Forfar and Airdrie.

The firm is also carrying out the groundworks for an extension to a blood testing facility in Livingston.

Mr McDonald said the firm’s pipeline of work, plus the reviewing of costs should ensure the “future prosperity.”

Mr McDonald and Richard Kilcullen, the other joint managing director, Kilmac founded Kilmac in 2004. The pair originally met on an Abertay civil engineering course.