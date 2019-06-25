Killer ‘sent sex text’ before murder of Fife grandmother

A former DJ who murdered a disabled woman in her own home had sent a text just hours earlier telling a friend he was going to have “sex with someone”.

Valerie Richardson’s body was discovered when police broke into her flat in the East Neuk town of Elie last Monday.

The body of Ross Thom was also found in the flat and police believe the 39-year-old murdered the 49-year-old grandmother before killing himself.

Police sources said Thom, who was from nearby Cellardyke, texted a friend on the Saturday before their bodies were found saying he was going to Elie to have sex with someone.

One theory being probed by police is that Ms Richardson, who had severe health problems and walked with a zimmer frame, turned down Thom’s advances and in a rage he killed her before being overcome by guilt and taking his own life.

The source told the Daily Record: “There was a message on his phone saying he was intending to have sex that night.

“It could be he had been drinking heavily and made advances towards Valerie who turned him down and he turned violent which resulted in her very tragic death.”

According to friends, Ms Richardson and Thom were not in a relationship but she had been a “good friend” to him.

Police Scotland last week confirmed they were treating Ms Richardson’s death as murder and Thom’s as “unexplained but not suspicious”.

Detective Inspector Chris Mill, of Levenmouth CID, said: “We understand that these deaths have come as a great shock, not only to the local community in Elie but to the families of both individuals.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident and no other individuals are being sought in connection with these deaths.”