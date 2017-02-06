Stefano Brizzi, who strangled Scottish PC Gordon Semple to death at his flat in south London, has been found dead in Belmarsh prison.

He is understood to have taken his own life at the high-security prison in south-east London yesterday.

The 50-year-old Breaking Bad obsessive, who was addicted to crystal meth, attempted to dispose of PC Semple’s body using an acid bath like that in the US TV series.

The incident happened last April after they met on gay dating app Grindr.

PC Semple was originally from Inverness and had been with the Metropolitan Police for 30 years.

Other parts of the PC’s body were roasted, boiled and eaten with chopsticks before police were alerted to the foul stench from Brizzi’s flat, a court heard.

In December last year, Brizzi was handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 24 years behind bars.

An England and Wales Prison Service spokesperson said today: ‘HMP Belmarsh prisoner Stefano Brizzi died in custody on Sunday 5 February.

‘As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.’