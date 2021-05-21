Killer Rosdeep Adekoya’s bid for anonymity rejected

An initial attempt for an anonymity order by Rosdeep Adekoya, who killed her son Mikaeel Kular in 2014 before dumping his body in Fife, has been rejected by a court.

Adekoya had asked Scotland’s highest court to grant an interim interdict for reporting restrictions on her identity.

She had argued media reports had put her safety at risk as she raised a petition in the Court of Session seeking lifelong anonymity.

Only a handful of such orders have been granted by courts in the UK.

DC Thomson Media – the publishers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph – joined with other leading media organisations to argue against the imposition of the order.

The Court of Session rejected an application for a interim, or temporary order.

Adekoya, however, will be able to pursue further action in the courts for a full order against a number of media outlets.

She was recently released from HMP Cornton Vale, near Stirling, in April after being convicted of culpable homicide following the death of her son Mikaeel.

Early release

The High Court in Edinburgh previously heard that in January 2014 Adekoya had beat three-year-old Mikaeel Kular to death at their home in Edinburgh, before dumping his body in Kirkcaldy.

The case, which saw members of the public take to the streets after a frantic search was launched to find the missing toddler, prompted a national outcry.

Mikaeel’s dad Zahid Kular hit out at the justice system after finding out about Adekoya’s release in the press.

He contacted then justice secretary Humza Yousaf on Twitter.

“What are you doing Justice Secretary?” he said.

“I had to find out through the press. Thanks @HumzaYousaf.

“#JusticeforMikaeelKular.”

Criticising the length of Adekoya’s sentence, Mr Kular said: “It’s not enough — what she did was horrific. The justice system has failed my son.”