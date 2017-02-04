A killer who subjected his victim to a prolonged ordeal of torture was jailed for nine years on Friday.

Mark Anderson, 51, trussed up Nigel Poustie, from Dundee, beat him with a baseball bat and hammer and scalded him with boiling water before his death.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Anderson: “Over a protracted period of time on July 3 and 4 last year you subjected Mr Poustie to the most appalling attack, which can only be described as torture.

“At various times you placed a pillow case over his head. You poured boiling water, scalding him, resulting in injuries to his face. One can only imagine the fear he experienced.”

Lord Boyd told Anderson nothing could excuse the violence he had meted out to his 49-year-old victim.

Anderson had originally faced a murder charge but pled guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

He attacked the former DIY store worker at his home in Thurso Crescent, after vowing he would “torture” him.

Advocate depute Adrian Cottam said Mr Poustie was considered by some to be “a poor soul” who had struggled with alcohol and whose life took a dramatic downturn following his mother’s death.

He said Anderson was suspected to be involved in the sale of drugs and Mr Poustie had told friends that he had previously asked him to store diazepam tablets for him. The prosecutor said: “It was the discovery of missing diazepam tablets and the deceased’s involvement which ultimately led to the assault and death of Mr Poustie.”

Anderson had found his victim at a relative’s home and Mr Poustie went with him to Anderson’s flat.

A witness said Anderson became “irate” and began shouting at him over the loss of drugs. He bound his victim’s hands and feet with cable ties and sat him on the chair.

He repeatedly punched him on the head leaving him bleeding and called for weapons to be brought to him. He repeatedly struck Mr Poustie on the knees with a bat and hammer.

Mr Poustie later collapsed in Charleston Drive and an ambulance was called. He was pronounced dead in hospital. Pathologists took the view that although the victim had underlying problems, including heart disease, these alone were not responsible for the death.