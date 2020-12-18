The family of a teenage boy seriously hurt in a cycling accident are looking forward to celebrating his 15th birthday and Christmas Day together after he was moved out of intensive care.

Kieran Lamond was taken into the ICU at Ninewells Hospital back in October after falling off his bike and badly hurting his head.

The 14-year-old had been cycling back home from his local shop when he fell, was immediately taken into emergency surgery and put on life support.

However two months later after being moved from intensive care into the high dependency unit, Kieran is now on the main children’s ward and his family are looking forward to his birthday celebrations on Monday with a balloon release – before Christmas next week.

His step-mum Nicola Lamond said: “Kieran is doing really well.

“At the moment we are waiting to get him a wheelchair, a helmet and shoes so we can take him to the physiotherapy gym and work him a bit harder which is really good.

“He is now in the children’s ward and definitely out of the danger zone after being in intensive care.

“He does get frustrated though because he has a food tube in and he wants that taken out but we can’t do that at the moment.

“But he is improving and he is doing something new each day.

“He still has a long journey ahead of him but he is alive, that is the main thing.”

The balloon release is taking place at 4pm on Blackthorn Place in Blairgowrie.

The family plan to record it and then show it to Kieran in the hope that it helps perk him up as his recovery continues.

Due to his condition, Kieran, who goes to Blairgowrie High School, will still be in Ninewells on Christmas Day and will miss out on spending the festive period at home, – but his parents plan to visit him in hospital to have their own celebrations.

“We will get someone to watch his sisters for a while so we can go in and see him,” Nicola added.

“We want to make it as normal a Christmas for him as possible.”

The Lamond family is also urging others to make sure they wear a safety helmet whenever they are out on a bike or scooter to make sure they don’t end up in the same position as him.

Nicola added: “Please remember helmet safety – that is all we want to get across to people.

“We are still seeing children out on their bikes or scooters with no helmet on and it is really hard for us to see that.”