Kids will design free coffee cups for key workers thanks to competition at Dundee’s Wellgate

Reusable thermal cups are being handed out to key workers in Dundee to say thank you for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff at the Wellgate Shopping Centre will be marking the bravery and dedication of key workers by handing out 250 thermal cups which will be decorated by local children with their messages of thanks.

Key workers such as nurses, doctors, care workers, emergency responders, and teachers, who have been supporting the efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic will be eligible for the free cups.

Dundee children are now being encouraged to enter the centre’s colouring competition to have their designs on one of the key workers’ cups.

Those who hand in a design will also be entered into a prize draw to win a £20 voucher.

Morag Dennis, manager of Wellgate Shopping Centre, said she wanted to mark the ongoing efforts of key workers with a gift to remind them time and again of the gratitude of the community for their “heroic” actions.

She said: “We really wanted to provide a thank you with longevity and are really looking forward to seeing how the local children will show their thanks through their artwork.

“There is also the chance to win one of three £20 The Entertainer vouchers by entering, and with The Entertainer now open for click and collect, this will help keep families entertained.”

Templates for the thermal cup inserts can be downloaded online from www.wellgatedundee.co.uk/news/cups-for-key-workers/ or collected from a stand on level two of the centre when visiting the Wellgate for essential shopping.

Completed entries can then be dropped back into the entry box on level two, or sent in the post to the centre’s management suite, Wellgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, DD1 2DB.

All the artwork submitted to the centre will be displayed online and in the centre before being used to decorate the cups.

Once all 250 thermal cups are decorated, the Wellgate will distribute them to key workers to say thank you.