Concern was raised last night after young kids were seen walking through Dundee in just their pyjamas.

Police said they were contacted after the two youngsters were spotted in the Coupar Angus Road area after 9pm.

When contacted, a spokesman for the force said there were no logged reports of missing children at the time and were appealing for information following the unusual sighting.

No further information was available this morning.

Responding on social media, a number of people claimed to have spotted kids matching the description.

One woman said: “I saw a young girl with red hair and a young boy at the corner of Tullideph Road heading on to Ancrum Road about 9 o’clock no adult with them they both had pyjamas on and the little girl was wearing a house coat.”

A statement from police last night read: “Police issued an appeal for information on Sunday night after a concerned member of the public contacted them to say they had seen two young children walking in their pyjamas and dressing gowns in the Coupar Angus Road area of Dundee between 9.15am and 9.30pm.”