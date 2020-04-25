Kids’ rugby group tackles lockdown with online lessons

As lockdown continues many parents struggling to keep their children active might find that task becoming a little easier.

The Perthshire branch of Rugby Tots have been constantly uploading video tutorials and activities to their Facebook page, along with live lessons every weekend.

They have also uploaded other videos for entertaining younger kids, such as bedtime stories.

Coach Sama’an Akel said: “It’s been a strange time for us.

“We stopped doing Rugby Tots lessons early, when this whole thing sort of kicked-off.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can virtually, which has been its own challenge, but it’s been good.

“We’ve been trying to do a bit of a mixture, with video tutorials which are one or two minutes long and classes on Facebook live.”

The new digital lessons have been a hit with both parents and children and have garnered lots of positive feedback.

The group’s lessons often get up to 150 viewers, with many parents leaving positive comments and encouraging them to keep up their good work.

Sama’an said: “A lot of people have said that it brightens up their time.

“The kids all still get dressed up in their kit and practice.

“We’ve also heard from parents that kids have been asking to play the drills at home.

“The feedback is the main reason we keep doing it.”

He added: “Another reason we’re putting out videos is that we know that we might not be back soon.

“We’re also planning on stepping it up a wee bit in the future.”

The coaching team have multiple lessons which are waiting to be uploaded and are planning on hosting a live lesson every week.

Sama’an has also suggested that a mid-week class could soon be available too.

The 41-year-old said: “It’s heartening to know that we are all in this together.

“It’s a challenging time, but we’re looking forward to getting back to normal.”