Ninewells Nursery pupils pay special visit to new Menzieshill Library

It was straight back to learning this week at Ninewells Nursery as the kids visited the new Menzieshill Library.

Pupils were excited to be back at school and nursery – with parents equally as pleased – and the children enjoyed a day out when they visited the newly opened centre.

Making good use of the centre’s facilities, the youngsters read stories and used the educational tools available.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Nursery manager Adelle Taylor said: “The children and staff all had a great time as we enjoyed visiting our new local library.

“Each of the children enjoyed listening to stories and exploring the incredible new setting.

“Then they had fun using the numeracy and literacy boards which are available.

“The visit to the new centre was not only a great educational day but it also allowed the kids to have fun interacting with the community.”