Video: Astronaut teaches Dundee kids about space travel with virtual visits

A real-life astronaut has been making virtual visits to Dundee families who are home schooling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jim Reilly is a geoscientist and explorer who has completed three space shuttle missions and five spacewalks during his 13-year career, logging almost 900 hours in space.

© Supplied

He has sent a video from his home in Virginia to Dundee Science Centre for its home learning programme to give youngsters an insight into his career in space travel.

It forms part of the science centre’s Space Week, which includes free, themed activities for children to do from the safety of their own home.

© Supplied

Yesterday was “astronaut day” and Jim – who is now director of the US Geological Survey – took children and families on a journey through space with stories, photos and videos of his three missions.

His 30-minute video covered everything from training for life in space, lift-off, an astronaut’s diet and the future of space travel.