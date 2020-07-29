Kids join clean-up campaign: Youngsters helping tackle litter problem in Montrose

Youngsters have been helping keep areas of Montrose clean by tackling high levels of discarded litter.

The Montrose Bay Community Group issued a plea for people in the community to help collect waste from around the bay and other local areas.

The group organises regular litter picks but has noticed a significant increase in rubbish levels since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Among those who responded to the appeal were Isabella Prater-Cockayne, 7, and her five-year-old brother Jack.

They were joined by their gran Lesley Cockayne to tackle some of the mess found at Westend Park and close to the harbour.

Lesley said Jack and Isabella enjoyed the litter-pick – and said her granddaughter is particularly aware of the impact litter has on wildlife.

Lesley said: “I have done the litter-pick a few times with the group, so I thought I would do it with my grandchildren.

“Seeing the beach in such a state is horrendous and I think there should be more education in schools about dropping litter.

“Isabella is so passionate about how rubbish can affect wildlife so we also designed some posters to be displayed in the area.

“Hopefully more children can be taught about the impact litter has and can also get involved.

“Isabella and Jack had a great time getting right into bushes to find as much rubbish as they could.”

A spokeswoman for Montrose Bay Community Group said: “We have seen a big increase in litter round the beachfront area since the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

“Although we try our best to keep on top of it, sometimes we just need a wee bit of a hand.

“With organised community beach cleans still cancelled, we are looking for individuals and families who would be interested in doing their own mini cleans.

“After we put a shout out for a wee bit of help with our litter-picks a lovely family came forward.

“We dropped off a picker and a hoop to Lesley, Jack and Isabella who quickly put them to use and collected 10 bags of rubbish from the Westend Park alone, as well as litter-picking along by the harbour.

“Jack and Isabella were so upset by the effect all the litter is having on our wildlife they designed posters.

“We are in the process of having the posters displayed on the beachfront.

“A great big thank you goes to Lesley, Jack and Isabella for their hard work.”

The group is willing to provide equipment to help anyone interested in collecting litter.

The spokeswoman added: “We are happy to provide litter pickers, hoops and bags to anyone interested in doing their own litter-picks.

“All we would ask is that you provide your own gloves.

“We can also help with tips on recycling – what to pick up and what to leave.

“All equipment will be sanitised before you receive it and will be dropped off according to social distancing policy.”