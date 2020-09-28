Monday, September 28th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Kids get to have fun with slime, volcanoes and rockets thanks to Dundee Science Centre

by Matteo Bell
September 28, 2020, 1:40 pm Updated: September 28, 2020, 1:41 pm
© Mhairi Edwards/DCT MediaJamie Strachan from Dundee Science Centre demonstrating the slime experiment.
Jamie Strachan from Dundee Science Centre demonstrating the slime experiment.

Children across Dundee are set to get to grips with slime, volcanoes and racing rockets during the October holidays, thanks to Dundee Science Centre.

The centre created Science@Home kits during school closures earlier this year to help bridge the gap for families who do not have internet access or digital devices.

Thanks to £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund, £8,000 from NHS Tayside Community Innovation Fund, and £1,000 from Nine Incorporated Trades, 300 more boxes will be available next month to eligible families.

Lorraine Lemon, head of business and operations, said: “We were blown away by the feedback when we piloted the Science@Home kits.

“Many families also don’t have the privilege of extra funds for activities and days out during holiday periods, so these kits will give both children and their families a real boost, a focus and some fun while keeping up some science learning in the process.

“It’s fantastic that what began as a crisis project has turned into a sustainable model which will add a little joy to the lives of hundreds of local children right here on our doorstep.”

In May, the centre celebrated its 20th anniversary with a £2 million upgrade.