Kids from Tayside diabetes group meet pantomime performers in special treat

Children living with Type 1 diabetes were treated to a pantomine trip and got to meet the cast – thanks to the support of generous fundraisers.

The Tayside Diabetes UK Family Group was able to use some of the £8,030 it has raised since its creation in May to take families to Aladdin at the Gardyne Theatre.

It capped off a busy first seven months for the charity, which also held a summer barbecue with bouncy castles that it hopes will become an annual fixture along with the panto trip.

Treasurer Maureen McKay said: “It’s such a pleasure for us to make the kids happy as they have such a difficult condition to come to terms with.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It gives the kids a chance to meet others with Type 1 so they don’t feel alone, and for siblings to get involved and have fun too.”

Secretary Sammy Thomson added: “Diabetes UK initially donated £250 to get us started, and we even had a donation from a mum whose son had sadly passed away suddenly at work.

“He had Type 1 too and it’s so touching that money raised at his funeral came to our charity to help out our kids. People really are wonderful.”

The group is holding a bingo night fundraiser at the Dee Club on February 1, and invites the parents of children with Type 1 diabetes to join the Tayside Diabetes Families Group on Facebook.