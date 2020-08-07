Kids encouraged to share artwork with Dundee pensioners as part of new art project

Children are being encouraged to share their artwork and writing with older people in and around the city through a new arts project.

Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) and Dundee Pensioners’ Forum have teamed up to send out children’s artwork as part of the forum’s fortnightly newsletter.

It is hoped this will help connect people across the city and say hello to older people who have been isolated and lonely during the coronavirus lockdown.

© Supplied

Dorothy McHugh, of the forum, said: “We are keen to encourage intergenerational engagement.

“We are really concentrating on reaching folk who are not digitally active – they seem to be easily forgotten about these days.

“A wee letter or a drawing from a young person could be just the thing to lift the spirit during these long shut-in days.”

All kinds of artwork can be sent in, including drawings, paintings, photographs, collages and poems.

To help kids get started, DCA has set up a page of inspiration and ideas including step-by-step guides, templates and tutorials on its website.

Artwork should be sent to learning@dca.org.uk or posted to DCA Learning Team, Dundee Con-temporary Arts, 152 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DY.