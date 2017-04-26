Shock new figures have revealed more children in Dundee are having to rely on the city’s foodbank.

Statistics released by The Trussell Trust show demand for handouts increased by 14% between April 2016 and February 2017.

Across Scotland, foodbanks gave out enough emergency food to feed the entire population of Dundee for three days.

The charity — which hands out three-day emergency food parcels— distributed an additional 1,193 supplies in the City of Discovery compared with the same period in 2015-16.

Since April 2016, the Dundee Foodbank on Constitution Street has helped 6,776 adults and 2,771 children — an increase from 5,783 adults and 2,571 kids the previous year.

Across the country, the network of 52 foodbanks provided 145,865 three-day emergency parcels — including 47,955 for children — in 2016/17.

That highlights a 9% increase on the previous year when 133,726 parcels were handed out.

Derek Marshall, from Dundee Foodbank, said: “Dundee Foodbank has again seen a substantial increase in users this past year with 9,525 people being provided with emergency food parcels, of which 2,768 are children under the age of 16.

“This equates to a 14% increase in one year which is a shocking statistic and a blight upon Scottish society.

“The thought that nearly 10,000 people in Dundee have had to look to a foodbank for something as basic as food robs them of their dignity and self-respect.

“Looking ahead we cannot see the need for our services being reduced, and in fact we are expecting to see a further increase in demand.

“As a charity we will only be deemed to have been successful when we close our doors because our services are no longer required.”

The Trussell Trust says low income has for the first time become the single biggest reason for a referral to a Scottish foodbank.

The percentage of people referred due to low income increased, as a proportion of the overall figure, to 25%, from 21% in 2015/16.

Statistics for the rest of the UK also show 1,182,954 three-day emergency food supplies were handed out in 2016/17 compared with 1,109,309 the previous year.

Ewan Gurr, Scotland Network manager for The Trussell Trust, added: “The discovery that foodbanks in Scotland gave out enough emergency food to feed the entire population of Dundee for three days is deeply worrying and the reasons underpinning this are just as concerning.

“Despite nine Scottish local authorities showing a decrease in foodbank use six months ago, it is clear that a cold Christmas, the rollout of Universal Credit and the ever-increasing pressure on the pockets of low income individuals and families is yielding bitter outcomes.”