It’s the latest craze sweeping the playgrounds and selling out in shops — but one Dundee primary school has now banned fidget spinners.

Traders in the city have been struggling to keep up with demand for the colourful, propeller-shaped gadgets, originally created to help develop fine motor skills in children with autism and other special education needs.

But Craigiebarns Primary has put a blanket ban on the devices — including kids using them in the playground.

In a memo sent to parents, it said children were no longer allowed to bring them into school, as they were “a distraction”.

It added: “This also includes the playground as if they were to be thrown they could really hurt someone. Please keep these fancy fidgets at home. Thank you for your support in this.”

One parent told the Tele that her kids were devastated by the ban.

Paula Carr, 40, who has two children at Craigiebarns, said: “The school seems to be taking it a bit far.

“The kids are not very happy. They were saying it was because of an accident where one of the toys hit a kid in the eye.

“My kids are upset by this though especially my son who is in primary two. He’s devastated by it.

“We had said to him it was OK to put the toy in his school bag and take it out after class but they were given into trouble for even taking them out in the playground and now they’re banned altogether. It seems a bit much.”

Marlyn Sherman, 66, whose granddaughter Farrah Sherman — aged five — attends the school, said: “I can understand this for safety reasons because if they are thrown or not used sensibly then someone could get hurt.

“However, I don’t mind if it is not affecting lessons.

“Kids should be able to have them in the playground.”

Ashleigh Heard, 28, a sales assistant from Douglas, said her son Aiden Provan, nine, was a fan of the toys.

But she added: “I get why they are banned and I agree with why the school has banned them because they can be dangerous.”

Parent Nikki Dye, 32, a finance and human resource administration worker, said: “They shouldn’t be allowed in class if they are causing a distraction but if not then I don’t see the problem.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The school has taken a decision and this has been communicated to parents and families.

“Specific learning aids will be provided to any pupils who have been found to need them following assessment.”