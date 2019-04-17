Kids come to the Tele ahead of next Chalk Talk magazine on April 25

Children from Dundee schools got a taste of life as a journalist yesterday as they popped into DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters.

The youngsters were among the hundreds of local pupils putting together Chalk Talk – a special Evening Telegraph supplement written by schoolchildren.

The 72-page magazine will be included with the Tele on April 25.

Today the children got to grips with some of the design work required to put the supplement together.

They were welcomed to the newspaper offices by Tele editor Dave Lord.

He said: “We are really passionate about local journalism here and we have been bowled over by the enthusiasm of all the young people involved with Chalk Talk.

“Schoolchildren from all over the city have been involved with the project and the content they have provided has – rather appropriately – been absolutely first class. Our readers are in for a treat on April 25.”