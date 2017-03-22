A clothing and equipment bank for children in need is looking for new premises as they’re unable to cope with increasing demand.

Since forming in April 2015 Togs for Tots and Teens has dealt with more than 1,500 referrals — 500 of which were n the last six months.

They are now running out of room at Elim Pentecostal Church on Dudhope Crescent Road, and are seeking help from anyone who can help them with the move and urging more volunteers to come forward.

Jordan Butler, 35, managing director and founder of the social enterprise, said: “We are looking for new premises as we have outgrown the current place and the plan is to move to somewhere bigger.

“We have put in a proposal for a place but I don’t want to say anything further until we hear back.

“I started out with a shipping container for this to begin with for a couple of weeks and then we were given this area at Elim church. Unfortunately it’s now too small and we’ve had to turn donations away.

“We also need more volunteers to be able to sift through the items and more to be available on a Saturday.

“It’s too early to say when we’ll be moving but we’re hoping soon.”

And if the plans are pushed through, Jordan wants to open a shop so they can sell high-end items and reinvest the money into purchasing essential items that can be handed over to referrals.

Jordan said: “We also want to set up a retail shop at the new premises for less essential items to be sold — but the profits must go to the local community as we are a social enterprise so that money will be re-invested into providing the essentials.

“It will be a good quality shop selling toys, designer clothes and things like giant teddies.

“But again, in the meantime, we need to call for more volunteers, particularly on the retail side.

“We would really love it if there was anyone who could help us.

“We need more volunteers for the general running, we need more people to help us move, we need people who can paint, build things and fix things.

“There are so many ways you could lend a hand to make sure this happens for Togs and for the future of the vulnerable children in Dundee.”