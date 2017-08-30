‘Don’t take law into your own hands’: Kids’ charity warns against vigilantes going after online groomers

A charity fighting to protect youngsters from abuse has warned against people “taking the law into their own hands” by attempting to snare online groomers in Dundee.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) told the Tele that although it understands members of the public want to help, it believes any actions vigilantes take could potentially jeopardise ongoing police work to target offenders.

The warning comes after the group Keeping Kids Safe announced that it had identified and confronted a man in the city over his alleged conduct during online chats as part of a “sting” operation.

The group claimed the man conducted chats of a sexual nature with children between the ages of 11 and 14.

Police Scotland confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with alleged indecent communication offences involving children.

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm a 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to alleged indecent communication offences involving children.”

After the man appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court, a spokesman for the Crown Office said: “The accused has been liberated from court and the report remains under consideration by the procurator fiscal.”

The latest incident comes just weeks after Ross Ottaway was confronted by members of a vigilante group at his home in Dundee.

Ottaway faces charges of sending an indecent communication and of having communicated with a child with the intention of making arrangements to meet them.

The NSPCC advises that anyone who has concerns regarding the wellbeing of a child should contact the police and not become involved in vigilantism.

A spokesman said: “We understand that some members of the public want to help, but when they take the law into their own hands, they run the risk of driving offenders underground and jeopardise ongoing police work, which may put more children at harm.

“If someone has a concern about a child, the best way they can help is to flag up their worries to police.

“By speaking out, they may be able to help investigations and contribute vital evidence.”